A Semana

Ir para Página Inicial
ANUNCIE


Pod.falar com Fabíola Pupo, com Marcela Rocha Tartaglia e Castro Alves Bruno

Marcela Rocha Tartaglia e Castro Alves Bruno falam sobre a Associação Beneficente Doce Lar.

Assista na íntegra:

Comente abaixo

Redação

Redação

Fundado em de maio de 1998, o jornal A Semana pauta seu trabalho jornalístico nos princípios da ética e profissionalismo, oferecendo informação, cultura e entretenimento a milhares de leitores.

Últimas