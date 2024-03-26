A Semana

Ir para Página Inicial
ANUNCIE
Menu


Pod.falar com Fabíola Pupo, com Dra. Thálita Eufemia

A médica dermatologista especializada em Tricologia fala sobre cuidados com a pele e o cabelo.

Assista:

Redação

Fundado em de maio de 1998, o jornal A Semana pauta seu trabalho jornalístico nos princípios da ética e profissionalismo, oferecendo informação, cultura e entretenimento a milhares de leitores.

Comente abaixo

Redação

Redação

Fundado em de maio de 1998, o jornal A Semana pauta seu trabalho jornalístico nos princípios da ética e profissionalismo, oferecendo informação, cultura e entretenimento a milhares de leitores.

Últimas