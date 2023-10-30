A Semana

“Pod.falar com Fabíola Pupo”, com Dr Sandro Muniz e Ana Cláudia Fontana

O otorrino Sandro Muniz e a fonoaudióloga Ana Cláudia Fontana falam sobre problemas na audição.

Assista na íntegra:

Redação

